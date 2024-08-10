StepStone Group LP (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 13th

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of STEP traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,210,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $51.07.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

