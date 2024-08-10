Steven K. Like Sells 575 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $426.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.53.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cavco Industries
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.