Steven K. Like Sells 575 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $426.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.53.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

