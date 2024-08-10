Stifel Canada Upgrades Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) to Strong-Buy

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

