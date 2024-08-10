Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $131.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.25.

ARCB stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. 175,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,482. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

