StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. Research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.