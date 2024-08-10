StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 38,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.88. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

