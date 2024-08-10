StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 39,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.