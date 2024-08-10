StockNews.com Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 12,032,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

