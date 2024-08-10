StockNews.com Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,869. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $380,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

