StockNews.com Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.41. 1,256,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,226. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

