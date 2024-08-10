StockNews.com Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Buy”

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graham Trading Down 0.7 %

Graham stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 54,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Graham has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1,640.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 139,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

