StockNews.com Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 552,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,258. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,410. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $2,027,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interface by 182.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

