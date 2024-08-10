STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0413 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $80.15 million and $3.36 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,938.56 or 0.96432728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04176123 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,314,050.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.