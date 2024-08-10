Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $90.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 1,376,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. Stride has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 5,837.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

