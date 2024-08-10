Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.02

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 9061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Sumco Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $629.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

