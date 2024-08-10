Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 4,024,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

