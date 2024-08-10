Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RUN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,009,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,786,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

