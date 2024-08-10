Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $506.41 and last traded at $495.00. 4,839,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,252,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.70.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $787.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $834.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

