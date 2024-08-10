Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 778,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after acquiring an additional 247,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.