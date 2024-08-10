Susquehanna Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5,645.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 261,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 313,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

