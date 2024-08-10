Susquehanna Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,250.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Shares of TDG traded up $14.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,246.10. 172,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,832. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,235.26. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

