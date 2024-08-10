Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $24.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

