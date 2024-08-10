Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 33.4 %

Shares of NYSE SG traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,864,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $36.72.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

