Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $64.38. 2,339,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

