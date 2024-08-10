Symmetry Partners LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.