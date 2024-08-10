Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $110,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $110,521.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.43. 1,022,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,958. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.17 and its 200 day moving average is $404.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

