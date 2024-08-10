Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.31. The stock had a trading volume of 456,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $194.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

