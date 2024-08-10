Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

