Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 14 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448 shares of company stock worth $3,847,709. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $80.83 on Friday, reaching $8,506.24. 20,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,486. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,700.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,940.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7,714.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

