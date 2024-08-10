Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $72,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DFS traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $126.39. 630,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.