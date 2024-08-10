Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

