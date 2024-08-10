Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,138. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

