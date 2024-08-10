T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $1,938,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.20. 2,799,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $194.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,466,215 shares of company stock valued at $595,726,113 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

