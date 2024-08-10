T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 346,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 105,401 shares.The stock last traded at $36.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

