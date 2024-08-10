Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 3,299,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,326.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,066 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

