Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.25

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.25 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 155.42 ($1.99). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 153.95 ($1.97), with a volume of 8,679,502 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

