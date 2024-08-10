TD Cowen Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $33.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 407,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,184. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 170.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

