TD Cowen Cuts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $35.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Ichor Stock Down 1.2 %

Ichor stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 388,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,290. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $967.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

