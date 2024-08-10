TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.28% from the company’s previous close.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 1,447,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,490. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.