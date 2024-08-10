Telsey Advisory Group Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $5.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 937,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. Holley’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 665.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 114,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 334,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 306,874 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

