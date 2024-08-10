TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,159. The stock has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

