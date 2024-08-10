Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.550 EPS.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,172. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

