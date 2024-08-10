Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

