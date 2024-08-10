Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %
TERN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 481,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,964. The company has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
