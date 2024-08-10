Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $383.43 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,438,575,421,448 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
