Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Cut by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

