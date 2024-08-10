Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $200.00. 58,648,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

