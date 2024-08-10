Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

