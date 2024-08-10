Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $822.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,874. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.92. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $854.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

