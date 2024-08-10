TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,650. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.